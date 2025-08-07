Who is Quornelius Radford? Fort Stewart Army base shooting suspect identified

Quornelius Radford has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at Fort Stewart, the U.S. Army base located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, according to NBC News. Radford is a 28-year-old Army sergeant. Shooting at Fort Stewart

What We Know About the Suspect

Quornelius Radford is an Army sergeant. He is 28 years old. He has prior ties to Florida. He was previously arrested in May during a traffic stop for driving under the influence, according to CNN. He opened fire Wednesday morning at 10:56 a.m. in the area assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT). He was taken into custody at 11:35 a.m.

What We Know About the Victims

Five soldiers were shot in the incident. All were initially treated on base before being transported to Winn Army Community Hospital. Two of the injured soldiers were later transferred to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, a Level 1 trauma center.

Al Williams, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, told CNN, “We don’t know the seriousness of their injuries. We do know that two have been transported to Savannah for a Level 1 hospital over there.”

“That’s a Level 1 trauma center, when you go to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, and there have been two transferred over there,” he added.

President briefed

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The White House is monitoring the situation,” she wrote in a post on X.