Where is Fort Stewart located? Key facts about Georgia army base after mass shooting

Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia, which is located around 225 miles southeast of Atlanta and 40 miles southwest of Savannah, went under lockdown after reports of an active shooter's presence inside the premises. Fort Stewart reportedly said that there was "no active threat to the community".

In a post on Facebook, Fort Stewart said, "The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene." It added that the incident took place in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area and that casualties have been reported.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that they were assisting in the response at Fort Stewart, but referred all the questions about the incident to the US Army.

Five soldiers were shot in the active shooter incident, Reuters reported. All the soldiers were treated on-site and were later moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment, the news agency reported, citing Fort Stewart. It added that there was "no active threat to the community".

Where is Fort Stewart located?

Situated around 225 miles southeast of Atlanta and 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It is home to the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division and their family members.

Key facts about Fort Stewart