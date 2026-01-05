Raheem Morris fired: Who will be the Falcons’ next head coach? Top replacement candidates

The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with head coach Raheem Morris after two seasons, beginning a search for the 20th head coach in franchise history, according to The Sporting News. Morris posted a 16-18 record, with consecutive 8-9 seasons that failed to produce a playoff berth. Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Morris was hired after the dismissal of Arthur Smith, who went 21-30 over three years. Despite marginal improvement in the standings, the Falcons again finished outside postseason contention.

Atlanta now turns its focus to identifying a new leader capable of guiding a roster built around quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Bijan Robinson, and offensive weapons Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Top candidates to replace Raheem Morris

According to The Sporting News, the Falcons are expected to evaluate both offensive and defensive coordinators as part of their coaching search.

1. Mike LaFleur: Rams offensive coordinator (38)

LaFleur previously worked with the Falcons during their 2016 Super Bowl season, serving on a coaching staff that helped quarterback Matt Ryan earn NFL MVP honors. He currently runs the offense under Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

2. Klint Kubiak: Seahawks offensive coordinator (38)

Kubiak is regarded as an offensive-minded coach with experience designing systems for young quarterbacks. The Sporting News noted his potential fit with Atlanta’s developing offense.

3. Kliff Kingsbury: Commanders offensive coordinator (46)

Kingsbury has returned to prominence as a play-caller in Washington after previously serving as an NFL head coach. He currently works under former Falcons coach Dan Quinn.

4. Anthony Campanile: Jaguars defensive coordinator (44)

Campanile has overseen aggressive defensive fronts in Jacksonville, emphasizing pressure and takeaways.

5. Aden Durde: Seahawks defensive coordinator (46)

Durde has prior ties to the Falcons, having interned with the organization during Ryan’s tenure. He later worked with Quinn in Dallas before joining Seattle’s staff.

6. Jim Bob Cooter: Colts offensive coordinator (41)

Cooter crossed paths with Ryan during the quarterback’s 2022 season in Indianapolis. He currently serves under Shane Steichen and has not previously held a head-coaching role.

The Falcons have not yet announced a timetable for their decision.