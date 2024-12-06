Rare WWII spy gun may have been used in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder: Report

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot early Wednesday morning outside a New York City hotel, with no arrests made as of now. Authorities had earlier released an unmasked photo of the suspect, captured grinning just hours before mercilessly killing Thompson and leaving a chilling message inscribed on a bullet casing. The suspect remains at large. Investigators are now reportedly exploring a theory that the killer used a modern version of a rare World War II spy gun. This handout image released by the New York Police Department (NYPD)shows the firearm recovered at the scene of the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (AFP)

World War II spy gun theory being explored in CEO’s murder

According to a report from the New York Post, the weapon may have been purchased in Connecticut, based on sources familiar with the case. Surveillance footage from the shooting site shows the suspect aiming the gun at his target while carrying a luxury backpack often used by professional photographers. Additionally, the firearm was equipped with a silencer, which allowed the killer to escape unnoticed as passersby barely heard the gunfire.

The firearm used in Wednesday’s shocking Midtown murder is believed to be a “B&T VP9, a modernised version of the Welrod pistol,” a suppressed weapon originally developed during World War II, sources told The Post. Authorities are investigating a recent purchase from a Connecticut-based gun manufacturer as a potential clue in the hunt for the suspect, the report mentions.

According to the gunmaker’s website, the firearm is described as an "updated, integrally suppressed pistol" with a modern grip and updated magazines. It maintains its discreet appearance, nearly silent operation, and unique rotating bolt design. However, nothing is proven yet and an investigation is still underway, thus the connection to the rare firearm is just a theory for now.

Shooter arrived in NYC 10 days before the murder

In a new development, authorities informed The New York Times that the gunman, who left behind words like “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” at the crime scene—suggesting anti-insurance sentiments—had been in New York City for about 10 days before killing Thompson.

Expressing skepticism about speculation that the shooter was a hired hitman, former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro commented, "What we know so far is that he was very calm; he clearly knew the route… but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a murder for hire. Those things do happen. However, I am skeptical of the idea that this was a ‘professional shooter.’”

David Katz, a former DEA firearms instructor, agreed that the suspect might not be a professional but seemed to be carrying a rare weapon. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Katz suggested that the firearm could be a bolt-action pistol, calling it a "modernized version of a World War II pistol."

"The operation that he does with his hands is consistent with the operation of that weapon," he said, adding how the shooter, "immediately moved to rack the slide manually with his left hand.” Katz noted that the suspect clearly knew he had to chamber a round each time he fired, but added that he wasn’t a skilled operator and made several critical mistakes.