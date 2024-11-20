Broad-daylight US tragedy: 4 month baby, mother killed in Connecticut drive-by shooting

A 20-year-old woman and her 4-month-old baby were fatally shot in a broad-daylight drive-by shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday afternoon. November 19, 2024: 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and her 4-month-old baby Messiah Diaz were in the vehicle with an unidentified man when they were shot in Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday afternoon. (NBC Connecticut)

Three reported victims were dropped off at Hartford Hospital. Authorities have since then identified two of them as Jessiah Mercado, 20, and her 4-month-old infant Messiah Diaz. They're both from Springfield, Massachusetts. As per NBC Connecticut's report, the authorities said that the unspecified third person does not have life-threatening injuries. All three people were inside the same car when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

Police are currently treating the shooting that happened near a busy grocery store as a double homicide.

The reported victims were shot after a triple shooting broke out near the corners of Hillside Avenue and Zion Street just before 3 pm on Tuesday, November 19.

Where is the Connecticut shooting investigation headed?

Officers are believed to have an understanding of what happened when the violence broke out in the middle of the day. However, they're still investigating the motive of the deadly gunfire. The intended target of the shooting also remains unclear at the moment. Search for the suspect is also on. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact them at 860-722-8477.

“Horrible, absolutely horrible. It's all I can say about that,” Lt Aaron Boisvert told the Connecticut media.

The latest instance of a US shooting has again terrified people, especially with the tragedy unfolding in the close vicinity of homes. “I just stay, stay out of the streets. You know, and I, I'm pretty safe. I never, you know, see this happening around here,” Hartford citizen Jose Santiago told NBC CT.

This is an ongoing investigation.