Rathdrum Hidden Valley Fire update: Vegetation blaze in Kootenai County; check evacuation map as scary visuals emerge

A vegetation blaze dubbed the Hidden Valley Fire broke out in Rathdrum, Idaho on August 1. The fire was reported in the 13500 block of West Hidden Valley Road, in Rathdrum in Kootenai County.

A vegetation fire was reported in Rathdrum, Idaho. Image for representational purpose. (Unsplash)

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As per WatchDuty, which tracks active fires across the US, the blaze is currently at 0.25 acres. Meanwhile, an evacuation notice was put out by the Kootenai County Emergency Management, who also shared a map of the area.

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“GET READY Evacuations have been put in place in Rathdrum in Evacuation Zone EZ-39 for the area around Hidden Valley Rd and Songbird Ln. Additional information will be provided as it is received,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, another person shared a map where the fire broke out.

“New fire reported less than an hour ago in Hidden Valley outside Rathdrum,” they wrote.

Rathdrum Hidden Valley Fire: Scary visuals emerge

Scary visuals from the Hidden Valley Fire at Rathdrum were also shared online.

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{{^usCountry}} “There’s a fire on rathdrum mountain if you guys didn’t know,” one wrote, while sharing a photo of smoke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s a fire on rathdrum mountain if you guys didn’t know,” one wrote, while sharing a photo of smoke. {{/usCountry}}

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Another shared a video which showed a helicopter flying over the fire.

“Just now at Hidden Valley Rathdrum fire...” the person wrote on a local group. Yet another person shared a photo of the fire.

“Sizable fire at Ed mael’s place on hidden valley rd near songbird rd. Looks like they have it somewhat contained,” the person wrote. A person also shared several photos of the fire. However, they did not mention whether it was from the one at Rathdrum. Notably, the Spokane fire in Washington State also has the attention of many people.

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“Fire across the valley,” they wrote.

Rathdrum fire update: What to know as reactions pour in

Current updates from WatchDuty notes that the forward progress for the fire has been stopped. Earlier, a wet line had been put in place around the Hidden Valley Fire in Rathdrum.

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A cause for the fire is not known and no injuries have been reported. However, many people expressed concerns when the fire first broke out in Rathdrum.

“A new fire in Hidden Valley (west of Rathdrum) now has my attention. All timber between that fire and my location,” a local wrote on X. Another said “Heads up to our neighbors on Hidden Valley Road. They just escalated to a second alarm fire and are requesting additional resources,” when the fire was still not under control.

Meanwhile, others noted that the fire is now almost under control and one said “They’ve got it knocked down it looks like. The smokes about gone.” Another praised the firefighting efforts and wrote “GREAT JOB as always from the First Responders!!!”.

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Yet another expressed prayers, saying “Stay safe everyone prayers are with everyone.” While it is not known whether power outages in the area were caused due to this fire, some took to social media to complain that there was no power in their area. “We lost power in Hauser,” a local said.