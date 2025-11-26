Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rebecca Park found? Latest on the search for missing 22-year-old Michigan mother

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 03:06 am IST

Amid the search for missing pregnant Michigan woman Rebecca Park, a local radio station reported her body was found. But no official confirmation yet.

Amid the search for Rebecca Kay Park, a missing 22-year-old pregnant woman from Wexford County in Michigan, claims are doing rounds that she has been found.

Rebecca Park, a missing 22-year-old pregnant woman from Michigan, has been missing since November 3.(Wexford County Sheriff's Office and X)
Rebecca Park, a missing 22-year-old pregnant woman from Michigan, has been missing since November 3.(Wexford County Sheriff's Office and X)

A report published by the local radio station Z93 (92.9) claimed that Parks' body has been found. Local news outlet 9&10 News reported that Park's father has confirmed in a statement that she has been found 21 days after going missing.

But, as of now, law enforcement in Wexford County, Michigan, has not issued an official update on the 22-year-old missing since November 4.

As of now, the police have not made any arrests in the case, as the search continues for the 22-year-old. Earlier, it was reported that Rebecca Park's mother and brother were made to take a polygraph test as part of the investigation.

Park, who was from the Cadillac area of Wexford County, went missing and was last seen around 11:30 p.m. local time on November 3 "in the Cadillac/ Boon Township area,” the Wexford County Sheriff's Office had said in a bulletin.

Park was 38 weeks pregnant and was two weeks short of delivery.

This story is being updated as more details emerge.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Rebecca Park found? Latest on the search for missing 22-year-old Michigan mother
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On