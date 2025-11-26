Rebecca Park found? Latest on the search for missing 22-year-old Michigan mother

Amid the search for Rebecca Kay Park, a missing 22-year-old pregnant woman from Wexford County in Michigan, claims are doing rounds that she has been found. Rebecca Park, a missing 22-year-old pregnant woman from Michigan, has been missing since November 3.(Wexford County Sheriff's Office and X)

A report published by the local radio station Z93 (92.9) claimed that Parks' body has been found. Local news outlet 9&10 News reported that Park's father has confirmed in a statement that she has been found 21 days after going missing.

But, as of now, law enforcement in Wexford County, Michigan, has not issued an official update on the 22-year-old missing since November 4.

As of now, the police have not made any arrests in the case, as the search continues for the 22-year-old. Earlier, it was reported that Rebecca Park's mother and brother were made to take a polygraph test as part of the investigation.

Park, who was from the Cadillac area of Wexford County, went missing and was last seen around 11:30 p.m. local time on November 3 "in the Cadillac/ Boon Township area,” the Wexford County Sheriff's Office had said in a bulletin.

Park was 38 weeks pregnant and was two weeks short of delivery.

This story is being updated as more details emerge.