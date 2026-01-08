‘Poor Renee Macklin…’: Minneapolis ICE shooting sparks reactions; new footage emerges

“The woman who was murdered by ICE is 37 year old Renee Macklin Good ! RIP 🕊️” another person posted.

“The woman who was murdered by ICE!! Renee Macklin Good. RIP. This is who you guys cheered for and think you voted in and here are the results.…congratulations...... not,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Officials have yet to identify the 37-year-old woman. However, several social media users, claiming to be her friends, said she was a local named Renee Macklin Good. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these claims yet.

The Minneapolis shooting on Wednesday, involving an ICE agent, sparked several reactions. While the Department of Homeland Security stated that the officer acted in self-defense, the city's mayor, Jacob Frey, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slammed the agency and the Trump administration. One woman was killed in the incident.

The victim has not been identified yet. These were just the immediate reactions.

Minneapolis shooting video Meanwhile, a new video angle of the shooting emerged. The footage comes after the DHS said that the officer acted in self-defense.

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries,” the department said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: New Minnesota ICE shooting video angle emerges; ‘officer acting in self-defense’

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he viewed the clip. “The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

Governor Tim Walz called the Trump administration a ‘propaganda machine’ for its response to the killing of a woman by an immigration officer in Minneapolis in which it accused her of ‘domestic terrorism’.

"I've seen the video. Don't believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice," he wrote on social media.

(With AP inputs)