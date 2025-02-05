Rep for Phil Murphy says NJ Gov was ‘misinterpreted’ over remarks about sheltering illegal immigrant, ‘No one’s ever…’

A rep for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told New York Post that the Dem had been “misinterpreted” over his remarks about sheltering a female illegal immigrant. The rep added that Murphy was actually talking about a legal resident who is in his circle of friends and was concerned about Trump returning to the White House. “No one’s ever lived in the home” under those circumstances, the representative stressed. Phil Murphy was ‘misinterpreted’ over remarks about illegal migrant, rep says (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)(AP)

What did Phil Murphy say?

Over the weekend, Murphy suggested that he had provided shelter to a female illegal immigrant in his home. He even taunted the Trump administration “to try to get her.” This comes at a time when ICE agents are carrying out deportation raids across the United States.

“I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to and we said, ‘You know what, let’s have her live at our house above our garage,’” Murphy said in an interview at a public forum in Montclair, New Jersey.

He added, “And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her.”

The rep did not explain why Murphy urged the Trump administration to go after the woman if she was not living in his home at all. Murphy lives with his family in a mansion in Middletown Township.

Meanwhile, Tom Homan has threatened to prosecute Murphy after the Democrat suggested he was providing shelter to an illegal migrant. “If he’s knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation of Title 8, United States Code 1324,” Homan said on Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ show Monday, February 4. “I will seek prosecution or the secretary will seek prosecution.”

“Maybe he’s bluffing. If he’s not, we’ll deal with that,” President Donald Trump’s border czar added. “It’s a foolish thing what he said, because I got note of it, won’t let it go, will look into it.”