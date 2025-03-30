‘You look like you ate…’; RFK Jr publicly fat-shames West Virginia Governor, vows to put him on ‘carnivore diet’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the US Health and Human Services, trolled West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey by poking fun at his weight. RFK Jr asked the audience if Morrisey should make a commitment to weigh in publicly every month. He also mentioned that if the governor lost thirty pounds, he would come back to West Virginia to join him in celebrating and weighing in.

In a public event on Friday, Kennedy emphasised on West Virginia's leadership in the Trump administration's “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. Kennedy made a number of fat jokes about Morrisey during his address, even implying that the governor should take part in monthly public weigh-ins.

“I said to Governor Morrisey the first time I saw him, I said, 'You look like you ate Governor Morrisey,"” Kennedy stated, prompting laughter from the crowd.

He went on to quip that he would be Morrisey's “personal trainer” and even offered to put him on a “really rigorous regimen” that includes a carnivorous diet.

Kennedy then asked the audience if Morrisey should make a commitment to weigh in publicly every month. He also mentioned that if the governor lost thirty pounds, he would come back to West Virginia to join him in celebrating and weighing in.

Despite the criticism, Morrisey responded with humour, saying that Kennedy's plan was “a little more than I bargained for.”

Social media reacts to RFK Jr's remarks

RFK Jr's remarks went viral on social media, with netizens giving mixed response over jab at Morrissey's weight.

“Public shaming is just bullying. RFK Jr. isn't wrong about Morrissey — it just should have been voiced privately,” one X user wrote.

“Nope, telling the world publicly, one obese person at a time, that being obese is unhealthy is the only way the obesity will become an undesirable state again,” another commented.

“Bullying works. Embarrassment and humiliation is a very powerful teacher,” a third user said.

“It's not public shaming. It's called leaders being asked to lead by example,” one more chimed in.

West Virginia has highest obesity rate in US

Apart from fat-shaming, the event highlighted new health efforts in West Virginia, such as limiting the use of SNAP to buy soda, increasing job requirements for SNAP benefits, and outlawing specific food dyes in school lunches.

West Virginia currently has the second-lowest life expectancy and the highest obesity rate in the nation.