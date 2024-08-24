Trump lauds RFK Jr as ‘great guy’ for endorsement, but Kennedy's sister dubs his move ‘betrayal of values’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the former independent presidential candidate, made his debut at a Donald Trump event on Friday after suspending his campaign and announcing his support for the Republican nominee. The Kennedy family has taken a hard line to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to drop out of the presidential contest and support Trump. Kerry Kennedy, his sister, openly denounced the move and described it as a “betrayal” of their family's fundamental principles. (Getty Images via AFP)

Before introducing the 70-year-old Kennedy political scion as a surprise guest at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Trump, 78, called him a “great person” and a "incredible champion" for American ideals.

Amid the chants of “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!”, Trump stated, “Bobby has run an extraordinary campaign for the past 16 months,” admitting that he didn't like it when he went after him a few times.

The former President further lauded American values of RFK Jr's father, Robert Kennedy and his uncle John F Kennedy, the 35th US President. “And I know that they are looking down right now, and they are very, very proud of Bobby. I’m proud of Bobby.”

The GOP leader addressed the reporters after the event and claimed that Democrats treated RFK Jr “very badly”, and added, “they treated Biden just like him.”

RFK Jr draws flak from sister: ‘It is a sad ending’

The Kennedy family has taken a hard line to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to drop out of the presidential contest and support Trump. Kerry Kennedy, his sister, openly denounced the move and described it as a “betrayal” of their family's fundamental principles. She also endorsed Democratic candidates Tim Walz and Kamala Harris in the same message.

Kerry stated in a statement on X, “We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise, and national pride.”

Kerry went on to say that their father and family's core beliefs have been betrayed by Bobby's choice to support Trump tonight.

“Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

RFK Jr stated in his resignation speech that he did not believe there was a realistic route to the White House.

In his remarks, Kennedy also blasted the Democratic party as “corrupt” and stated that it is engaged in “continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself.”