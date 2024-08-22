White House blasts Trump's ‘antisemitic’ remarks about Josh Shapiro in scathing statement

White House has condemned Donald Trump's “antisemitic” remarks about Josh Shapiro in a scathing statement issued Thursday. The former president lashed out at the Pennsylvania Governor late Wednesday, calling his speech at the Democratic National Convention “really bad and poorly delivered.” However, the 51-year-old Democrat has now fired back at Trump's brutal Truth Social post. White House condemns Donald Trump's 'antisemitic' remarks about Josh Shapiro(REUTERS)

White House, Josh Shapiro condemn Trump's remarks about Pennsylvania Governor

Following the third day of the DNC, Trump criticised Shapiro on his social media platform, calling him “the highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” He went on to say, “Josh Shapiro made a really bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President.”

In response to the GOP presidential nominee's harsh comments, Shapiro said, “I think it’s clear over the last few years, Donald Trump is obsessed with me and obsessed with continuing to spew hate and division in our politics. He’s someone who’s routinely peddled antisemitic tropes like this,” per The Hill. He went on to explain that his speech was, in fact, the exact opposite of what the former president claimed.

“I’m talking about real freedom, bringing people together, accepting folks no matter what they look like, where they come from, who they love, who they pray to and say this is a place for you,” Shapiro explained. “That’s diametrically opposed to everything Donald Trump believes, and it’s clear that he’s going to continue to be the hateful, divisive person that he’s always been in this campaign,” he added.

Meanwhile, Herbie Ziskend, the White House’s principal deputy communications director, also slammed Trump in a scathing statement that read, “It is antisemitic, dangerous, and hurtful to attack a fellow American by calling out their Jewish faith in a derogatory way, or perpetuating the centuries-old smear of ‘dual loyalty.’ President Biden and Vice President Harris believe we must come together as Americans to condemn and combat Antisemitism – and hate and bigotry of all kinds.”