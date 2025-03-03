Menu Explore
RFK Jr urges Americans to get vaccinated amid measles outbreak: ‘A call to action’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 03, 2025 04:59 PM IST

While RFK Jr has long been sceptical of vaccines, he emphasised the importance of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has urged people to get vaccinated amid the recent measles outbreak in Texas. In an opinion piece for Fox News published Sunday, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) expressed deep concern over the situation, saying it is “a call to action.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US President Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday.(REUTERS)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US President Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

RFK Jr issues advisory over deadly measles outbreak in Texas

While the 71-year-old has long been sceptical of vaccines, he emphasised the importance of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Kennedy wrote that prior to its introduction in the 1960s, “virtually every child in the United States contracted measles.”

Since late January, 146 confirmed cases of measles have been reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Kennedy noted, adding that the disease had “claimed the life of a school-aged child,” making it “the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade.”

Kennedy went on to say that “parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine.” “The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health,” he added.

Calling vaccination a “personal” decision, Kennedy said, “Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”

The Kennedy scion further stressed the importance of “good nutrition” as a defence against most “chronic and infectious illnesses.” He promised that under his “leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
