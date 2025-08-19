Rhode Island prosecutor tells cops to turn off bodycams as they arrest her for trespassing: ‘I'm an AG’

A Rhode Island prosecutor was arrested after demanding officers shut off their body cameras while she was being taken into custody for trespassing. She even threatened the authorities, saying they were “going to regret it.” Newport Police Department told NBC10 they responded to a call Thursday evening about an “unwanted party” at Clarke Cooke House restaurant, where they found Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan and her friend, Veronica Hannan. Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan and her friend, Veronica Hannan were arrested for trespassing.(X/@CollinRugg)

Bodycam video released by police shows Flanagan threatening officers and trying to use her position to pressure them.

As officers approached, Flanagan said, “I want you to turn your bodycam off. Protocol is that you turn it off. It’s a citizen request that you turn it off.”

An officer told her, “They want you to leave. Let’s just leave,” asking both women to walk away.

In the footage, a cop then asked the restaurant’s host if he wanted the women removed.

“Anything we can do. Trespass, yes, cuff them please,” the man replied.

“We’re not trespassing. You haven’t notified us that we’re trespassing,” Flanagan said.

“Let’s go. I don’t want to arrest you guys,” an officer told them.

Police said the situation escalated as the women resisted leaving and continued asking for the cameras to be turned off. Hannan was heard saying Flanagan is “a (expletive) lawyer. So she knows.”

“Well, that’s bull (expletive) lawyer stuff. So that’s not true,” an officer responded.

“I’m an AG. I’m an AG,” Flanagan said, to which the officer shouted back, “Good for you. I don’t give a (expletive). Let’s go.”

“You’re going to regret it. I’m an A—,” Flanagan said before being cut off as an officer shut the cruiser door.

Camera request broke policy; cops can keep recording

Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Timothy Rondeau told the Boston Globe that Flanagan’s request to shut off cameras does not match state policy, which applies only to crime victims and witnesses. Newport police policy says officers can keep recording regardless of consent.

In a police report, an officer wrote that Flanagan “was immediately uncooperative, questioning our authority and demanding I turn my body camera off.” The Attorney General’s Office has opened a review of the case. Flanagan was arraigned in court, officials said.