'Embarrassing India': Desis slam Indian woman accused of shoplifting in US after viral bodycam video surfaces

After a video went viral showing an Indian woman being detained by Illinois police for allegedly shoplifting $1,300 worth of goods from a Target store, Indians online expressed outrage, saying her actions had brought embarrassment and reinforced negative stereotypes about the community abroad. A woman was detained by Illinois police allegedly for stealing items worth $1,300 while in the US. (Screengrab)

The viral bodycam footage from May shows a middle-aged woman who claimed that she was visiting family from India and had come to the store to purchase gifts for them. According to the store authorities, she tried to leave without paying for the items she had put in her cart after seven hours of shopping. She was stopped at the security gate and taken to a back room where police officers arrested her.

In the video, she repeatedly requests the cops to allow her to pay for the merchandise and go home. She says she is embarrassed by the accusation that she was "stealing" and offers to pay for the items multiple times, frustrating the officers who remind her that she has to be formally charged for the felony she committed.

She was later handcuffed and taken to a police station, despite her attempts to resist. HT.com cannot independently verify the claims in the video.

‘Don’t bring shame to country'

The video has sparked outrage among Indians online. "Because of s**t-heads like her, the rest of us get judged," said one user.

"She went abroad with the country's passport to bring disgrace. Because of this one girl's actions, today America's social media is filled with hatred and disdain toward Indians," said another user.

A third user said, "Embarrassing India on a global stage! She ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Don’t bring shame to the country abroad. Represent with dignity."

"Fellow Indians, do better, you all. Nobody on planet Earth talks about Japanese stealing, ever. Because they never do it. I wish we did better," remarked a fourth user.