Rhonda Lee: Video of Michigan nurse ‘threatening Trump’ with ‘knife’ attack sparks outrage, calls for arrest

A nurse from Michigan has encountered significant criticism following the emergence of a video in which she purportedly threatened the life of US President Donald Trump.

A nurse from Michigan, Rhonda Lee, faces backlash after a video surfaced in which she threatens President Trump.

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In the footage, which was disseminated by Right Angle News Network on the social media platform X, the person, named Rhonda Lee, can be heard expressing furious sentiments about an unidentified man. She states, "God please kill this mfr" and "F--- that guy. He f------ needs to die." However, the video does not explicitly name Trump.

Near the conclusion of the recording, Lee mentions her potential plans to travel to Washington, DC, armed with a knife to confront the President. "I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck," she states.

The shocking video comes amid heightened concerns regarding Trump's safety. In recent months, multiple incidents have occurred involving threats and assaults associated with the US President, including a shooting incident near the White House and another shooting that took place at an event related to the White House Correspondents' Association.

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{{^usCountry}} As per a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile that has circulated online, Lee has been employed as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center since the year 2000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile that has circulated online, Lee has been employed as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center since the year 2000. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rhonda Lee faces severe backlash from MAGA, Trump supporters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rhonda Lee faces severe backlash from MAGA, Trump supporters {{/usCountry}}

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Shortly after the video emerged, it elicited intense responses on social media. A user on X, who claimed to be a supporter of Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement, labeled the comments as "evil" and suggested that a complaint regarding the woman should be registered with the authorities.

"This is evil and mental illness combined. I am so sick of the vitriol and the violence promoted by people like this. She should be reported immediately," the user stated, tagging the FBI, its boss Kash Patel, and the US Secret Service. Additionally, she urged contacting the University of Michigan Medical Center concerning this issue.

"She should not be anywhere near sane people, let alone take care of patients. I hope she loses her job, her license, and her mind (although it appears she's already lost that)," a second user said.

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“Why is she not in handcuffs now? Do you want this person administering any medication to you or your family members? She needs to be put in either prison or a mental institution. Just another garden variety leftist loon with a severe case of TDS,” one more remarked.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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