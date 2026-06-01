Rhonda Lee: Video of Michigan nurse ‘threatening Trump’ with ‘knife’ attack sparks outrage, calls for arrest
Rhonda Lee, a Michigan nurse, is under fire for a video where she makes violent threats against President Trump.
A nurse from Michigan has encountered significant criticism following the emergence of a video in which she purportedly threatened the life of US President Donald Trump.
In the footage, which was disseminated by Right Angle News Network on the social media platform X, the person, named Rhonda Lee, can be heard expressing furious sentiments about an unidentified man. She states, "God please kill this mfr" and "F--- that guy. He f------ needs to die." However, the video does not explicitly name Trump.
Near the conclusion of the recording, Lee mentions her potential plans to travel to Washington, DC, armed with a knife to confront the President. "I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck," she states.
The shocking video comes amid heightened concerns regarding Trump's safety. In recent months, multiple incidents have occurred involving threats and assaults associated with the US President, including a shooting incident near the White House and another shooting that took place at an event related to the White House Correspondents' Association.
As per a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile that has circulated online, Lee has been employed as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center since the year 2000.{{/usCountry}}
As per a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile that has circulated online, Lee has been employed as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center since the year 2000.{{/usCountry}}
Rhonda Lee faces severe backlash from MAGA, Trump supporters{{/usCountry}}
Rhonda Lee faces severe backlash from MAGA, Trump supporters{{/usCountry}}
Shortly after the video emerged, it elicited intense responses on social media. A user on X, who claimed to be a supporter of Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement, labeled the comments as "evil" and suggested that a complaint regarding the woman should be registered with the authorities.
"This is evil and mental illness combined. I am so sick of the vitriol and the violence promoted by people like this. She should be reported immediately," the user stated, tagging the FBI, its boss Kash Patel, and the US Secret Service. Additionally, she urged contacting the University of Michigan Medical Center concerning this issue.
"She should not be anywhere near sane people, let alone take care of patients. I hope she loses her job, her license, and her mind (although it appears she's already lost that)," a second user said.
“Why is she not in handcuffs now? Do you want this person administering any medication to you or your family members? She needs to be put in either prison or a mental institution. Just another garden variety leftist loon with a severe case of TDS,” one more remarked.