Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Richmond refinery fire: Massive blaze at Chevron refinery today; cause under investigation | Video

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 01, 2025 04:53 AM IST

A massive fire was seen at Richmond's Chevron refinery on Saturday. Videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from 841 Chevron Way.

A massive fire was seen at Richmond's Chevron refinery on Saturday(X)

“The Air District is closely monitoring flaring at Chevron in Richmond. We are investigating, responding to complaints, and documenting any violations of air quality regulations. Follow instructions from local health officials. Check back for updates,” Bay Area Air Quality said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Sunday, June 01, 2025
