Richmond refinery fire: Massive blaze at Chevron refinery today; cause under investigation | Video

A massive fire was seen at Richmond's Chevron refinery on Saturday. Videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from 841 Chevron Way.

“The Air District is closely monitoring flaring at Chevron in Richmond. We are investigating, responding to complaints, and documenting any violations of air quality regulations. Follow instructions from local health officials. Check back for updates,” Bay Area Air Quality said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.