Geomagnetic storm today: List of states where northern lights will be seen. Latest aurora map here

A strong geomagnetic solar storm erupted on Saturday, heading towards Earth, that might bring with it good news for aurora chasers. The incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun in the early hours of May 31.(Representational)

The space weather forecasters in the US have warned of a strong geomagnetic storm that could reach up to severe or G4 level. This is due to a blast of solar material heading straight for Earth. The storm also means that vibrant northern lights, or aurora borealis, might illuminate the night sky in various parts of the United States.

The much sought-after spectacle might be seen as far south as Oregon, Illinois, and potentially even deeper into mid-latitudes like Alabama and northern California on Saturday night.

The incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun in the early hours of May 31, and, at the time of writing this report, is heading towards Earth at a remarkable speed.

"Our sun finally aims for Earth! NASA model predictions show a very fast #solarstorm travelling near 1000 km/s that could hit Earth by midday June 1. A slower storm ahead might cause a slight traffic delay, but G4-levels by June 2 are possible," Space Weather Physicist Tamitha Skov wrote in a post on X.

The UK Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre and NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre have also issued a G4 storm warning. According to the warning, G4 levels could be reached on June 2, with strong G2 conditions still possible on June 3. Geomagnetic storms are classified using a G-scale. Their intensity runs from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).

CMEs are large eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun; when they collide with Earth's magnetic field, they can cause geomagnetic storms that trigger auroras. The exact time of when the CME will hit is difficult to predict due to the chances of a slower solar storm holding up the faster one coming from behind.

When will the Aurora Borealis or northern lights be visible?

According to the predictions made by the scientists quoted on Space.com, the CME is expected to impact Earth in the early hours of June 1. So, enthusiasts are advised to keep an eye out for the spectacle as soon as the sky goes dark.

The CME could impact different places at different times. In the initial hours, it won't be visible everywhere at the same time.