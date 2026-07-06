Rittman, Ohio shooting update: Officer and 2 others killed, injuries reported; suspect dead – what we know

One police officer and two others were killed in a shooting in Rittman, Ohio, the sheriff told local media, according to a video shared by AZ Intel on X. Two officers and a K9 were injured. The suspect is dead.

Rittman, Ohio shooting: Officer and 2 others killed, more injuries reported; suspect dead (Pexel - representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Officers responded to the area and immediately started taking fire. At this point in time, we have lost an officer in a line of duty,” Sheriff Tom Ballinger said in the video. “And two other ones have been injured. And then also a K9, a dog from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office was also injured.”

Also Read | ‘Do better’: Zohran Mamdani slammed for ‘trauma of gun violence’ comment after Coney Island shooting leaves 8 injured

He added that the suspect is dead.

“And right now the investigation is being held by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI),” he added.

What we know about the shooting so far

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sheriff Ballinger told reporters that the dispatch center received 911 calls around 9:30 pm on Sunday, July 5, "for some type of disturbance and shots fired." Responding officers immediately started taking fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheriff Ballinger told reporters that the dispatch center received 911 calls around 9:30 pm on Sunday, July 5, "for some type of disturbance and shots fired." Responding officers immediately started taking fire. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

While one officer was killed, two were injured and a K9 from the sheriff's department was also wounded. Ballinger added the suspect and "two victims" are also dead.

Read More | Rochester shooting: 3 police officers shot, suspect killed in New York shootout – what to know

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene, according to News 5.

A News 5 crew on the scene around Cheyenne Drive saw drones and a helicopter in the air, the outlet reported. They saw law enforcement running through front lawns and backyards, asking residents how many people were in their house. They appeared to focus on a two-story home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol urged people to avoid the area near Rittman High School last night, per the outlet.