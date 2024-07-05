Ro Khanna sends sweet message to ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak as he says ‘I am sorry' after historic defeat: ‘You will not owe…'

After Rishi Sunak suffered a historic defeat to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Ro Khanna, an Indian-American Congressman, sent a warm message to the outgoing UK Prime Minister. Ro Khanna reacted to the results of the UK election and extended his support to Rishi Sunak, stating that “you will not owe history an apology”.(AP )

Indian Origin Rishi Sunak assumed the position of British PM after Liz Truss resigned from the post in 2022 after serving 45 days in office.

Based on current trends, it appears that Starmer will be the next PM of the United Kingdom as the Labour Party gains a significant majority in the House of Commons.

According to Sunak, there was much to consider and learn from the "sobering verdict" that the British citizens had rendered.

Taking the responsibility of the defeat in his resignation speech, the first PM of colour in the UK said “I am sorry” to hard-working Conservative candidates who have lost the battled.

“The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” he added.

Ro Khanna hails Rishi Sunak for inspiring many

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ro Khanna reacted to the results of the UK election and extended his support to Sunak, stating that “you will not owe history an apology”.

Admitting that he has “strong policy disagreements” with Sunak, he asserted: “There is no denying that as the first Indian origin leader of a Western democracy --of Britain no less --you have inspired many others to be proud of their heritage & serve.”

Earlier today, Indian PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Sunak for strengthening bilateral relations between Indian and the UK.

In a tweet, PM Modi extended best wishes to Sunak, writing: “Thank you Rishi Sunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office.”

On Diwali day in October 2022, Sunak took over as leader of the Conservative Party, entering the 10 Downing Street as the youngest PM in 210 years and the UK's first non-white leader.

He had to deal with a challenging time of rising inflation that was made worse by ex-PM Truss' mini-budget. Even though he was able to lower inflation to an extent, there was a growing anti-incumbency attitude against his divided party.