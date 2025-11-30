Rockland fire: Massive blaze at Webster Park Rehab and Nursing Home; evacuations underway as multiple units respond

A massive fire was reported at Webster Park Rehab and Nursing Home in Rockland, Massachusetts on November 29. The incident took place at 56 Webster St. The fire is on the third floor, and evacuations are reportedly underway. A Rockland firetruck seen amid reports of a blaze.(Facebook/Whitman Firefighters Local 1769)

Authorities posted an update on Facebook. “Rockland Firefighters are operating at a Working Fire at 56 Webster St. Webster Park Nursing and Rehab. Fire on the 3rd floor.”

Multiple fire departments respond to blaze

Norwell Fire Department responded, “Norwell E1 and C2 working at Rockland’s third alarm fire. Off duty personnel recalled to respond to calls in our town.”

Hanover MA Fire Department also added, “Hanover Tower 1 is responding mutual aid to the Town of Rockland, 56 Webster Street, for the 2nd alarm structure fire. All off-duty firefighters have been called back to cover additional calls in Hanover.”

Brockton fire department joined in the efforts as well, saying on X, “Brockton Fire E7, Car 55, and Car 57 are on scene for mutual aid in the town of Rockland for their 3rd Alarm fire on Webster St.” Hanson Firefighters added “Hanson Firefighters responded to assist Rockland Firefighters with a 3rd alarm fire at the Webster Park Nursing Home. All off duty personnel recalled for station coverage.”

Duxbury Fire PIO added, “A2, along with numerous other area departments are currently assisting Rockland Fire with evacuations of a Nursing Home after a 3rd alarm fire.” They shared visuals of the response.

One person on X noted, “Multiple mutual aid is moving to Rockland, and multi other towns due to it being a 3rd alarm fire and (2) ambulance strike trams to scene.” They stated that evacuations were on as efforts were being made to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown for now.