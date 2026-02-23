Rondale Moore death: Vikings fans note massive error after star WR's suicide; 'absolutely ridiculous'

“If you’re going to run a story on Rondale Moore, how about you use an actual photo of him..” wrote a fan on X post.

Fans on social media pointed out the error and criticized the network. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify these claims.

During Saturday night’s edition of “SportsCenter” with Scott Van Pelt, the ESPN network aired a tribute to Rondale Moore. However, the on-screen graphic showed the wrong player. Instead of Moore, producers mistakenly displayed a photo of Myles Price, sparking criticism from viewers.

ESPN is facing backlash after making a serious mistake while reporting on the death of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore .

“You call yourself the world wide leader in sports. You have a touching tribute to Rondale Moore. But maybe post an actual picture of Rondale Moore” wrote another.

Minnesota Vikings WR Rondale Moore dies at 25 Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at the age of 25, the Floyd County, Indiana, coroner confirmed to The Athletic on Saturday.

According to several news reports from Minnesota and Indiana, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Moore was found inside a garage and is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Also Read: Rondale Moore cause of death: Vikings WR found with suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound

"The NFL is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rondale Moore. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time," the league stated after the news.

Following Moore’s death, Coach Brohm released a statement: "Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!"

Who was Rondale Moore? Rondale Moore was born in New Albany, Indiana, and first made a name for himself as a standout athlete in high school, winning a state basketball title before helping his football team secure a state championship.

He went on to play at Purdue University, where he had a breakout freshman season in 2018 with 114 catches, 1,258 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-American honors.

Moore was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He later signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2025 season but was placed on injured reserve before the season began.