Rondale Moore last Instagram post viral after Vikings WR dies of suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound; ‘don't feel…'

As many mourned Moore's death, saying he was ‘gone too soon’, the WR's last Instagram post has gone viral. Some have shared the post and spoken about the importance of mental health .

While an autopsy was scheduled, the cause of death was said to be under investigation. Meanwhile, WHAS11 reported New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey say that Moore was found in a garage with what authorities believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rondale Moore, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings , was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25. His death was confirmed by the Floyd County Coroner, as per WLKY .

Rondale Moore last Instagram post Moore's last post is a series of photos with 50 Cent's God Gave Me Style serving as the music background. They are photos of Moore doing various activities.

The first photo has him with some beverage and a bag that reads ‘work in progress’. Subsequent photos show Moore lounging about or getting some exercise in. Comments have been turned off for all posts on the profile and the late player had not added any caption for them.

Also Read | What is Tyreek Hill's net worth in 2026? A look at his salary, earnings and assets

The final slide is a screenshot of the lyrics of Go a 2024 song by EST Gee. “Sewed up the last eight months, but it changes nothing, don’t feel no better…,” the lyrics of the song go.

Moore had taken a screenshot of this portion and put it up among the photos. Many have taken this as a sign that all was not well with the player.

“MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS SO SAD,” one NFL fan page wrote on X. Another noted “This is heartbreaking…Men’s Mental Health Matters.” Yet another added, “Rondale Moore literally just posted this on Instagram 3 days ago .. mental health matters.”

The post also led many to claim the player was depressed. However, Grok fact-checked speculations saying “No, there's no public information or reports indicating Rondale Moore was depressed. News outlets confirm he was found deceased from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in his garage, with the full cause still under investigation by authorities. His recent Instagram activity and conversations with peers show no disclosed struggles.”

After Moore's death, Coach Brohm released a statement: "Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!"