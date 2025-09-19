Roseanne Barr fumes over comparing her with Jimmy Kimmel: ‘I was fired for…’

Roseanne Barr is making it clear she doesn’t want to be compared to Jimmy Kimmel as the late-night host faces fallout over comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Roseanne Barr rejected comparisons to Jimmy Kimmel, who faces backlash for comments about a murder case. (AFP, X/Roseanne Barr)

The former sitcom star lashed out on X after some MAGA commentators noted that Kimmel’s supporters were defending him, while she didn’t get the same grace when her sitcom revival was abruptly canceled in 2018.

“I wasn’t fired for lying I was fired for telling the truth about the Iran deal and slandered into oblivion,” Barr wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This will still be worse for our side than theirs. Kimmel will get an entire PR tour to clear his name with the backing of all media.”

Barr’s Roseanne reboot was canceled in 2018 after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama, looked like a cross between the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” The actress deleted the post and apologized at the time, calling it a “joke” made in “bad taste.”

Barr denies her 2018 tweet was racist, claiming it was unfairly ‘randed’

Now, on Thursday, she fired back at an X user who accused her of racism, saying, “It wasn’t racist. Like all things left you guys just branded it that and then worked in a cabal to make it so. Like how you guys lie about Israel and Trump and reality.”

She also previously told Variety that the post came during an Ambien- and alcohol-fueled haze, explaining that she was “irate” about “the loss of women’s rights” in Iran after the Obama administration’s 2015 nuclear deal, a deal Jarrett helped negotiate.

Even responding to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had accused conservatives of censorship, the 72-year-old quipped, “Today is better than my birthday.”

Notably, the controversy stems from Kimmel’s monologue in which he said Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was part of the ‘MAGA gang.’

Interestingly, Kimmel once urged compassion for Barr after her firing, but later mocked her for embracing MAGA politics.