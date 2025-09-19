‘Could be the end’: Scenes from Jimmy Kimmel's studio spark panic after show's suspension

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Disney announced the late-night show would be “preempted indefinitely” in the wake of Kimmel’s controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death. Jimmy Kimmel Live! faces uncertainty after Disney announced it would be preempted indefinitely due to Kimmel's remarks on Charlie Kirk's death(Invision for the Television Academy)

Photos obtained by the Fox News show crew members dismantling parts of the Hollywood set at the El Capitan Entertainment Center less than a day after Disney’s statement.

Several men and a woman were seen working in the rain, loading equipment into a white truck under two large tents. The images have fueled speculation that ABC could be preparing to permanently shutter the show.

ALSO READ| ‘I stand with Jimmy Kimmel’: Fans show new wave of support after show yanked off the air over Charlie Kirk comments

“Large moving trucks are outside Jimmy Kimmel’s studio in Los Angeles, and movers can be seen hauling out furniture and equipment. This could truly be the END for Jimmy Kimmel!” investigative journalist Nick Sortor posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Kimmel spotted for the first time since his show suspended

On the same day, September 18, Kimmel himself was spotted for the first time since the suspension.

TMZ footage showed the 57-year-old host getting into a Chevy Silverado at a Los Angeles parking garage.

Interestingly, Kimmel has previously suggested his current contract would be his last. The agreement runs through 2026, but sources told the Daily Mail he is now ready to “break his relationship with [the network] forever.”

For now, ABC is filling the 11:35 p.m. slot with reruns of Celebrity Family Feud on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Variety. Meanwhile, affiliates owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group are planning to air a remembrance special for Charlie Kirk in Kimmel’s Friday night slot.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was later charged in connection with the killing.

ALSO READ| Trump ally threatening to cancel ABC's license following Jimmy Kimmel's joke on Charlie Kirk

Following the assassination, on Monday’s episode, Kirk commented, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”