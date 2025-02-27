Ruby Franke brutally beat her son, convicted YouTuber's daughter says: 'He'd get a bloody nose'

Ruby Franke's children are reflecting on the tragic abuse they faced while living with their mother. In the upcoming Hulu docuseries Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, the convicted child abuser's eldest daughter, Shari, recalled helping her brother, Chad, “clean blood off the walls” after he was “beat really bad.” This image from video shows Ruby Franke during a hearing Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in St. George, Utah (Ron Chaffin/St. George News via AP, Pool)(AP)

Ruby Franke's daughter Shari reflects on child abuser mom's chilling actions

In the series, premiering Thursday, Shari opened up on feeling helpless when her mother would beat her brother. “I did always feel bad when he got in trouble,” the 21-year-old said of Chad. “He'd get a bloody nose and I'd bring him toilet paper and didn't really know what to do,” she added.

Chad claimed in the upcoming series that Ruby abused her children off-camera. He went on to recall the “times where she blew up off camera.” “She would spank, whip, take the belt out and whip my butt. Pull down my pants, whip me,” the 20-year-old added.

Ruby, a vlogger who shot to fame with her now-defunct YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, and her therapist, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse in 2023. The pair met in 2018 and started a podcast advocating strict parenting.

Shortly after meeting Jodi, Ruby disowned Shari and asked her son, Chad and husband, Kevin, to move out of the house, according to People. Shari became increasingly worried about her younger siblings, who had remained at her mother's house, calling child services to do a welfare check.

The arrests were made only after Ruby's 12-year-old son, who was malnourished, reached out to his neighbours to call the police after escaping from Jodi's home in Ivins, Utah.

In late 2023, Ruby and Jodi pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. Last year, they received four separate prison sentences for 1 to 15 years, which will run consecutively, Today reported.