'Rudy Giuliani on death bed': Big claim after Trump prays for ex-NYC mayor amid hospital update

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and onetime adviser to Donald Trump, is in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to his spokesperson.

Former Donald Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is hospitalized.(REUTERS)

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Spokesman Ted Goodman said in a post on X, “Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

No details were provided about the cause of his hospitalization or how long the 81-year-old has been admitted.

This news of Giuliani's hospitalization came two days after he hosted his online show, “America’s Mayor Live,” Friday night from Palm Beach, Florida.

The news comes just two days after Giuliani hosted his online program, America’s Mayor Live, from Palm Beach, Florida. During the broadcast, he appeared visibly unwell, coughing and noting his voice was "a little under the weather.”

Trump reacts

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump called Giuliani a “true warrior” and praised his tenure as mayor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump called Giuliani a “true warrior” and praised his tenure as mayor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," Trump wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," Trump wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, "What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!” Brian Krassenstein's big claim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!” Brian Krassenstein's big claim {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Political commentator Brian Krassenstein responded on X, criticizing Trump’s remarks. He also claimed that Giuliani is “on his death.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political commentator Brian Krassenstein responded on X, criticizing Trump’s remarks. He also claimed that Giuliani is “on his death.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Nothing like Rudy Giuliani being on his death bed and Trump using it to promote his election lies. Pathetic scumbag," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Nothing like Rudy Giuliani being on his death bed and Trump using it to promote his election lies. Pathetic scumbag," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Why Trump's disapproval ratings have hit an all-time high - Key factors in latest polls

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

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Giuliani rose to national prominence as a high-profile federal prosecutor before being elected New York City mayor in 1993. He gained widespread recognition for his leadership following the September 11 attacks, earning the nickname “America’s Mayor.”

He later ran for president in 2007 but withdrew early in 2008. Over time, he became a prominent political commentator and served as a personal attorney to Trump, playing a key role in efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

Giuliani has faced health challenges in recent years. He was hospitalized in September following a car accident in New Hampshire that left him with a fractured vertebra and other injuries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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