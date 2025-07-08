Ryan Louis Mosqueda: 5 facts about Michigan man who opened fire at Texas border patrol facility

Ryan Louis Mosqueda has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at a US border patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas on Monday. He was eventually shot and killed by authorities. Law enforcement personnel operate at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex, Monday, July 7, 2025, McAllen, Texas. (AP)

What we know about Ryan Louis Mosqueda

1. He Was 27 Years Old and Had Ties to Michigan and Texas

Mosqueda was 27 and linked to a Michigan address. He was reported missing from Weslaco, Texas around 4 a.m. on Monday. Weslaco is located about 20 miles from the McAllen Border Patrol facility, AP reported.

2. He Arrived at the Facility in a Marked Vehicle

He drove a white two-door sedan that had letters painted, possibly in Latin, on the driver's side door.

3. He Opened Fire and Injured a Police Officer

At approximately 5:50 a.m., Mosqueda shot at agents exiting the US Border Patrol annex near the US–Mexico border. A police officer was injured in the gunfire.

4. He Was Killed by Law Enforcement at the Scene

Mosqueda was wearing a utility vest and carrying a rifle when authorities returned fire, killing him. Additional weapons, ammunition, and backpacks were found in his vehicle.

5. His Father Had Reported Concerns Hours Earlier

Around 2:30 a.m., Mosqueda’s father was stopped by Weslaco police. He told officers he was searching for his son, who had psychological issues and was armed. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

Cop injured

McAllen police officer Ismael Garcia, a 10-year department veteran, was shot in the knee during the exchange of gunfire with the suspect. He is currently recovering from his injuries, Texas Tribune reported.

“Incidents like these make us realize that we’ve to always be on guard to keep our community safe,” Rodriguez said.