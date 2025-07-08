Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ryan Louis Mosqueda: 5 facts about Michigan man who opened fire at Texas border patrol facility

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 08, 2025 04:38 AM IST

Ryan Louis Mosqueda shot at agents exiting a US border patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas. He was wearing a utility vest and carrying a rifle.

Ryan Louis Mosqueda has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at a US border patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas on Monday. He was eventually shot and killed by authorities.

Law enforcement personnel operate at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex, Monday, July 7, 2025, McAllen, Texas. (AP)
Law enforcement personnel operate at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex, Monday, July 7, 2025, McAllen, Texas. (AP)

What we know about Ryan Louis Mosqueda

 

1. He Was 27 Years Old and Had Ties to Michigan and Texas

Mosqueda was 27 and linked to a Michigan address. He was reported missing from Weslaco, Texas around 4 a.m. on Monday. Weslaco is located about 20 miles from the McAllen Border Patrol facility, AP reported.

2. He Arrived at the Facility in a Marked Vehicle

He drove a white two-door sedan that had letters painted, possibly in Latin, on the driver's side door. 

3. He Opened Fire and Injured a Police Officer

At approximately 5:50 a.m., Mosqueda shot at agents exiting the US Border Patrol annex near the US–Mexico border. A police officer was injured in the gunfire.

Also Read: Indianapolis mass shooting kills 2 and injures 5, police chief tears into parents; 'I'm tired of it!'

4. He Was Killed by Law Enforcement at the Scene

Mosqueda was wearing a utility vest and carrying a rifle when authorities returned fire, killing him. Additional weapons, ammunition, and backpacks were found in his vehicle.

5. His Father Had Reported Concerns Hours Earlier

Around 2:30 a.m., Mosqueda’s father was stopped by Weslaco police. He told officers he was searching for his son, who had psychological issues and was armed. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

Also Read: What happened in Grays Ferry? Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 9 injured as 100 shots fired

Cop injured

McAllen police officer Ismael Garcia, a 10-year department veteran, was shot in the knee during the exchange of gunfire with the suspect. He is currently recovering from his injuries, Texas Tribune reported. 

“Incidents like these make us realize that we’ve to always be on guard to keep our community safe,” Rodriguez said.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Ryan Louis Mosqueda: 5 facts about Michigan man who opened fire at Texas border patrol facility
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On