Ryan Wedding family: Who is his wife, Miryam Andrea Castillo Moreno? Do they have children?

On Wednesday, the FBI, along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), declared a reward of $15 million for information leading to the capture of Wedding. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has named Wedding's wife, Miryam Andrea Castillo Moreno, as a top financial enabler in the criminal network of a former Olympian-turned-fugitive. Ryan Wedding (left and middle) and Miryam Andrea Castillo.(FBI and US Dept. of Treasury)

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that Castillo Moreno is being sanctioned for “laundering drug proceeds” for her husband and “helped him conduct acts of violence.”

The Treasury statement also added that all of Castillo Moreno's U.S.-based assets are now blocked, and any transactions involving her are prohibited without a license.

The statement said, “Treasury is joining with the FBI and the Department of Justice to cut Wedding and his criminal partners off from the U.S. financial system and help dismantle the network they rely on. Our goal is simple: make it difficult for criminals like this to profit from poisoning our communities.”

Wedding is one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, accused of running a transnational cocaine trafficking and murder enterprise.

Moreno moves money to Luxury assets

Authorities believe that Wedding's organisation uses highly sophisticated methods, including cryptocurrency, to move and launder illicit wealth.

Castillo Moreno is accused of coordinating these finances, funnelling drug profits into luxury assets such as cars and motorcycles.

Castillo Moreno was specifically identified as providing “material support,” which, according to the Treasury, enabled both trafficking operations and homicidal violence.

Wedding's Network

The Treasury's sanctions target Wedding's entire web of accomplices, which includes Castillo Moreno, who is described as his financial backbone.

Other key associates include Edgar Aaron Vazquez Alvarado, also known as “the General.” Vasquez is the person responsible for Wedding's protection in Mexico and has a hand in providing information on targets to Wedding.

Carmen Yelinet Valoyes Florez is another one of Wedding's network who runs a high-end prostitution ring in Mexico. She was also an accomplice in the murder of a federal witness in early 2025, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Others include Daniela Alejandra Acuna Macias, Deepak Balwant Paradkar, Rolan Sokolovski, and Gianluca Tiepolo, who were Wedding's key associate in his ring.

The Treasury has stated that any U.S.-based persons or entities continuing business with Castillo Moreno without special licence risk civil or criminal penalties.