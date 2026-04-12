Sabrina Carpenter apologises after ‘Zaghrouta’ remark sparks backlash online: ‘Now I know…’

Sabrina Carpenter issued a public apology on Saturday after facing backlash over a viral clip in which she appeared to react negatively to a traditional Arabic cheer during her Coachella performance on Friday night.

Sabrina Carpenter apologized for her reaction to a traditional Arabic cheer during Coachella, clarifying it was confusion, not disrespect.(REUTERS)

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The controversy began after a video in which Carpenter is seen yodelling in reply to an Arabic celebration call known as the Zaghrouta.

In response, the singer addressed the situation directly on X, stating, “My apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly."

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Sabrina Carpenter calls White House video with her music ‘evil’, gets a response Backlash over cultural misunderstanding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Sabrina Carpenter calls White House video with her music ‘evil’, gets a response Backlash over cultural misunderstanding {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During one of her performances at Coachella, Sabrina responded to a fan in the audience who let out a Zaghrouta. She said, “I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During one of her performances at Coachella, Sabrina responded to a fan in the audience who let out a Zaghrouta. She said, “I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Zaghrouta is a high-pitched ululation commonly heard at celebrations across parts of the Middle East and North Africa. The sound or expression is often used to express joy during weddings, festivals, and performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Zaghrouta is a high-pitched ululation commonly heard at celebrations across parts of the Middle East and North Africa. The sound or expression is often used to express joy during weddings, festivals, and performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fan defended Carpenter's comments and said, “It’s my culture! It’s a call of celebration.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fan defended Carpenter's comments and said, “It’s my culture! It’s a call of celebration.” {{/usCountry}}

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Several users on X accused the singer of insensitivity, with some posts describing the moment as “disappointing.” A user on X wrote, “as an arab i’m disgusted but then again it’s a stereotypical blonde girl so are we surprised.”

Another person commented on how they felt about the video on X and said she wanted Carpenter to address it. They wrote, “I'm a huge fan of Sabrina. When I went to check out TikTok, I saw a guy saying that she had done this and I didn't believe it. When I went to watch the footage and saw it, I was speechless. I hope she speaks out about it, right?”

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“Could have handled it better”

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The original clip drew criticism from some social media users who interpreted Carpenter’s reaction as dismissive of an Arabic cultural expression.

In her apology statement on X, Carpenter emphasised that her reaction stemmed from confusion and limited visibility during the interaction, not from any negative intent.

She wrote, “My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill-intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!”

“I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out,” she added

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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