Sabrina Carpenter vs White House: Trump admin hits back after singer slams use of her song in ‘evil’ video

Grammy-winning singer Sabrina Carpenter hit out at the White House on Tuesday after the Trump administration account used her music in a deportation video. Sabrina Carpenter is not the only artist that has slammed the White House for using their music to promote policies of the second Trump administration. (AFP)

Taking to X, the White House posted another video to push its agenda to deport illegal immigrants in the US as ICE raids are carried out across the country. However, this video used the song “Juno”, from Carpenter's album 'Short n' Sweet.'

In response to the video, Carpenter responded to the White House post, indicating that her permission was not asked for using the video.

"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," she wrote.

White House hits back

However, in response to backlash from the artist herself, the White House responded with a "Short n Sweet message" for Sabrina Carpenter.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, an official representative from the White House said - "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country."

The representative went on to quote one of Carpenter's lead singles, “Manchild”, from her latest album 'Man's Best Friend' - "Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

Carpenter joins other artists condemning Trump 2.0 policies.

Sabrina Carpenter is not the only artist that has slammed the White House for using their music to promote policies of the second Trump administration.

Earlier this year, Kenny Loggins demanded that his song “Danger Zone,” which was famously featured in 1986 Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun, be removed from a video posted by President Trump on Truth Social in October.

The AI-generated video shows Trump wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet called "King Trump". The video was posted as the president's response to the 'No Kings' protests in the US.

“Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately. I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. … We're in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us," Loggins said in a statement on his website.

Fellow Grammy-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo also hit out at the White House in November for using her song All-American B***h,” from her 2023 album, Guts, to soundtrack a video about self-deportation.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," Rodrigo wrote in the comment section of the Instagram video.