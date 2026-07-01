Sally Contarino update: Aussie tourist missing in US approached by content creator in viral video, ‘I have a boyfriend’

A social media pick-up artist filmed a 26-year-old tourist from Australia who went missing in the United States, and the footage has become one of her last known public sightings before her disappearance. Sally Grace Contarino went on a solo trip to the US, and had planned to visit Las Vegas, Mount Charleston and Southern California, according to People. However, she went missing after she failed to board her flight home following a solo trip to Las Vegas.

Sally Contarino update: Aussie tourist missing in US approached by content creator in viral video (epicdamianpov/Instagram)

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Authorities have declared Contarino, who has been missing since June 20, as an “endangered missing adult,” adding that she may be experiencing “severe emotional distress” and could require medical assistance.

The viral video

The video, which has gone viral, shows a young woman, believed to be Contarino, standing outside a 7-Eleven on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Instagram creator @epicDamianpov approaches her. He often shared videos of himself approaching women in the city.

Filmed using Meta smart glasses, the clip shows the man asking the woman, “Sorry, I saw that you were very beautiful and I was wondering if I could get your number, by chance?”

The woman smiles politely, saying, “I have a boyfriend.”

“Oh, OK. Are you waiting for him, or…?” he asks.

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{{^usCountry}} “No, I’m just going to have a cigarette and go inside,” she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No, I’m just going to have a cigarette and go inside,” she responds. {{/usCountry}}

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The man eventually leaves. He uploaded the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Trying to pickup a beautiful woman”.

The video was uploaded on June 28. However, social media page Real Vegas Locals, which has been spreading awareness about Contarino’s case, said that it obtained the file from the creator and reviewed its metadata. It revealed that the video was actually recorded on June 17 at 3.46 pm local time.

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It is not suggested that content creator @epicDamianpov has any connection to her disappearance.

HT.com could not independently verify the video.

The disappearance of Sally Grace Contarino

Contarino was initially in touch with her family throughout the trip. However, they have not heard from her since Saturday, June 20. Her family later reported her missing, according to Red Rock Search & Rescue, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Contarino was supposed to return to Australia on Sunday, June 21, but never did.

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The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has now opened a missing person case, and is also urging the public to help. All hospitals in the area were told to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police.

Contarino reportedly has brown hair and brown eyes. She booked a bus ticket from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, where she planned to board her flight. The Sun reported that she never scanned the bus ticket or showed up for her flight.

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Contarino was last seen near Mount Charleston, approximately 35 to 45 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Strip, KSNV reported.

Security footage from Timbers Bar & Grill in Las Vegas also showed Contarino walking down the street a day before she went missing, according to The Sun. She left the restaurant around 10:30 pm local time on June 19. She was wearing dark-colored shorts and a tank top paired with black-and-white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information about Contarino’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at (702) 828-2907 or by email at MissingPersons@lvmpd.com.