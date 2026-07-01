Sally Grace Contarino update: 5 things to know about Australian tourist missing in US after solo trip to Las Vegas

Contarino was initially in touch with her family throughout the trip. However, they have not heard from her since Saturday, June 20. Her family later reported her missing, according to Red Rock Search & Rescue, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department . Contarino was supposed to return to Australia on Sunday, June 21, but never did.

Authorities have declared Contarino, who has been missing since June 20, as an “endangered missing adult,” adding that she may be experiencing “severe emotional distress” and could require medical assistance.

Contarino was last seen near Mount Charleston, approximately 35 to 45 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Strip, KSNV reported. Security footage from Timbers Bar & Grill in Las Vegas also showed Contarino walking down the street a day before she went missing, according to The Sun. She left the restaurant around 10:30 pm local time on June 19. She was wearing dark-colored shorts and a tank top paired with black-and-white Converse shoes.

A social media pick-up artist filmed Contarino before she disappeared, and the footage has become one of her last known public sightings before her disappearance. The video , which has gone viral, shows a young woman, believed to be Contarino, standing outside a 7-Eleven on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Instagram creator @epicDamianpov approaches her, saying, “Sorry, I saw that you were very beautiful and I was wondering if I could get your number, by chance?” The woman smiles politely, saying, “I have a boyfriend.” The man eventually leaves. He uploaded the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Trying to pickup a beautiful woman”.