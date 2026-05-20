Salt Lake Fire fire update: Massive blaze at South Orange Street in downtown SLC; scary videos emerge

A massive fire was reported near 369 South Orange Street in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday. A KUTV 2News reporter noted that the blaze was at a ‘large warehouse housing electronic and old solar panel recycling’. A fire was reported at a warehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) Metech Recycling's warehouse is located at that location and the company specializes in ‘R2v3 certified electronics & solar panel recycling, IT asset management, and data destruction services,’ as per their site. The reporter also noted later that the blaze was at Metech Recycling. “Fire crews are responding to a fire near 369 South Orange Street in Salt Lake City. This appears to be a large warehouse housing electronic and old solar panel recycling,” she wrote, sharing photos from the incident.

A video was shared as well and sirens could be heard amid efforts to control the blaze. A massive pillar of black smoke could be seen rising to the sky.

Salt Lake City Fire Department issued a statement that said “Fire crews on scene in the area of 369 South Orange Street. Significant smoke in the area. Avoid if possible due to traffic congestion. PIO en route. Incident updates will follow in this thread.” They added “PIO and media staging is located at 1850 W on 400 south.” A cause for the blaze is not immediately known. There have been no updates on injuries due to the fire at Salt Lake City. Also Read | Verona fire update: Blaze seen from Hemet, Menifee, Temecula; check map, evacuation plan Meanwhile, others shared more photos and videos from the incident. Salt Lake City fire: Scary photos and videos emerge A KUTV meteorologist also shared a video and wrote “A large fire is burning in a commercial area near 369 S. Orange Street in Salt Lake City, sending a massive plume of smoke high into the sky that’s visible across much of the valley.”

Another KUTV reporter added “Got a pretty good look at firefighters working on the fire on Orange St. Can’t see exactly what’s on fire, but it’s definitely causing a significant amount of smoke.”

A local scanner page also shared a clip of the fire.