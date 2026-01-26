Sam Darnold's future wife, Katie, sends beautiful message to Seahawks at Rams game

Ahead of the game, Hoofnagle posted a story as she reached Seattle for the game. It showed the city's beautiful sky at sunset.

Sam Darnold's future wife, Katie Hoofnagle, sent a beautiful message to Seattle Seahawks fans ahead of their NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. This comes as the Seahawks were leading the game at home, with the 28-year-old quarterback leading their plays. The winner will play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Engaged last year Darnold and Hoofnagle got engaged just last year. “YES!!!!!” she wrote under a photo of the two, showing off her engagement ring, on Instagram. The couple’s relationship became public in 2023, when Hoofnagle shared a heartfelt birthday message for Darnold that highlighted his humor, personality and movie-quoting habits.

Their bond continued to grow, and in July 2025, the two announced their engagement.

Hoofnagle has frequently shown her support from the stands, attending Seahawks games and cheering Darnold on throughout the season.

Professionally, Hoofnagle works as an account executive and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2020, where she earned a degree in marketing.

Ahead of the game against the Rams, Darnold, who was dealing with an oblique injury, spoke about his preparation.

Sam Darnold's message before NFC Championship game "Just attacking rehab these last couple days," the Seahawks quarterback said. "Obviously, will be throughout the week; just got to continue to prepare and get my body right for Sunday."

Darnold tweaked his oblique in practice last week. It didn't seem to hinder him last Saturday as the Seahawks pummeled the visiting San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the divisional playoffs. He was 12-of-17 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and was turnover-free.

Darnold was a limited participant in practice all week but wasn't given an official game injury designation on Friday.

"Feel like the process is going right along where it should be," Darnold said on Friday. "Feeling really good for Sunday."

