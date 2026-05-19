San Diego mosque shooting videos: Scary scenes at Islamic Center amid active shooter reports; watch

Videos of chaos emerged from the Islamic Center on Eckstrom Avenue in San Diego, California, on Monday afternoon as police investigated reports of an active shooter. The police later confirmed that the threat has been neutralized.

Representational.

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In an update shared around 3:45pm ET, the San Diego Police Department said that the scene is now "active but contained."

“The scene at 7050 Eckstrom Ave is still active but contained,” the update read. “We have significant resources on scene at this time. We have established a reunification location at 4125 Hathaway Street."

San Diego Mosque Shooting Videos

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{{^usCountry}} Footage showed likely shots fired and injuries even as San Diego Police Department has yet to confirm the details of the possible shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage showed likely shots fired and injuries even as San Diego Police Department has yet to confirm the details of the possible shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a footage from the Islamic Center that surfaced on social media: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a footage from the Islamic Center that surfaced on social media: {{/usCountry}}

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San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also confirmed an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont.

"I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement," Mayor Gloria wrote on social media. "Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area."

"Please avoid the area and follow instructions from public safety officials. We will share updates as more information becomes available," the Mayor added.

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Meanwhile, videos from San Diego residents kept pouring into social media as the entire area around Clairemont seemed to be in a state of shock.

Here's another video:

Here's another video shared by a X user from a block away on Eckstrom Avenue.

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The Islamic Center of San Diego is one of the largest Muslim community organizations in Southern California. It operates mosques, prayer spaces, schools, and community programs serving Muslims in the San Diego.

This story is being updated.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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