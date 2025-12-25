Santa tracker 2025: Has Father Christmas reached the US? Trump gives latest on NORAD, Google

It's Christmas Eve, and Santa is ready to visit your city. On Wednesday, it was President Donald Trump who answered calls about St Nick and his whereabouts. As the 79-year-old and First Lady Melania Trump made calls to children across the country, one child asked them why NORAD tracks Santa. Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club(REUTERS)

“We need to track Santa. Santa is good. We need to make sure he's not infiltrating our country. We need to make sure he's not a bad Santa. I love Oklahoma. Don't ever leave Oklahoma," Trump responded with a cheeky take on his anti-immigration stance.

NORAD Santa Tracker and Google’s interactive tracking platforms are currently tracking Santa Claus' path.

The NORAD Santa Tracker, which has been operating since 1955 following a misprinted newspaper advertisement that rerouted children’s calls to military command , has grown into one of the most iconic Christmas Eve traditions. Today, the program features an interactive website, mobile app, streaming music, and volunteer-staffed hotline offering live updates for children curious about Santa’s progress.

Google’s Santa Tracker offers a similarly engaging experience, pairing live mapping tools with games, animations, and educational activities designed to celebrate the spirit of the season.

Has Santa reached the US?

Not yet. As per the latest updates, he is approaching Spain after a brief visit to France.

When will Santa reach the US?

Santa is generally expected to begin reaching parts of the United States sometime between 9 PM and midnight local time, though NORAD stresses that exact timing varies depending on his pace and global route.

Families in the US are encouraged to keep checking the trackers throughout the evening as anticipation builds. The NORAD website features a 3D map view showing Santa’s current position, sleigh speed, and distance traveled, while children can listen to updates through the organization’s hotline at 1-877-446-6723 (1-877-HI-NORAD).