Santee ‘Town Center’ fire: Wildfire off River Rock Court in San Diego County cause smoke; videos
Brush fire broke out on the 100 block of River Rock Ct in Santee, San Diego County. Smoke was visible from El Cajon as videos surfaced.
A brush fire broke out on the 100 block River Rock Court in Santee, San Diego County, California, on Sunday afternoon. The smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Main Street in El Cajon.
The San Diego County Fire Department is responding to the incident as smoke is visible across the county. Videos of the fire surfaced on social media.
A video of the fire was shared on the Facebook page Santee Happenings by user Cecil Olinger. Here's the video:
Here's another visual of the fire:
A Type 1 engine strike team (5 engines) has been requested by Incident Command, on top of three engines already responding. Santee Fire Department is reportedly throwing water on the fire from above in an attempt to control it.
As of now, there are no reports of structures being threatened. No evacuation alert has been issued, as of this writing.
San Diego County Sheriff Issues Update
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued an update on the fire. They warned residents of increased law enforcement activity in the area as fire department officials and sheirff's deputies responded.
The update stated: “If you live in Santee, be aware of increased law enforcement and firefighting activity. A fire is burning in the riverbed near the 100 block of Town Center Parkway. Please avoid the area until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”
This is a developing story.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More