Santee ‘Town Center’ fire: Wildfire off River Rock Court in San Diego County cause smoke; videos

A video of the fire was shared on the Facebook page Santee Happenings by user Cecil Olinger. Here's the video:

The San Diego County Fire Department is responding to the incident as smoke is visible across the county. Videos of the fire surfaced on social media.

A brush fire broke out on the 100 block River Rock Court in Santee, San Diego County, California , on Sunday afternoon. The smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Main Street in El Cajon.

A Type 1 engine strike team (5 engines) has been requested by Incident Command, on top of three engines already responding. Santee Fire Department is reportedly throwing water on the fire from above in an attempt to control it.

As of now, there are no reports of structures being threatened. No evacuation alert has been issued, as of this writing.

San Diego County Sheriff Issues Update The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued an update on the fire. They warned residents of increased law enforcement activity in the area as fire department officials and sheirff's deputies responded.

The update stated: “If you live in Santee, be aware of increased law enforcement and firefighting activity. A fire is burning in the riverbed near the 100 block of Town Center Parkway. Please avoid the area until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

This is a developing story.