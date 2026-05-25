Saratoga Springs Amber Alert: Where are Will and Wesley Richman? Missing Utah kids' dad named as suspect

An Amber Alert remains active after a Saratoga Springs toddler and baby went missing. Authorities have launched a search for two brothers under 2-years old who vanished after their “seriously depressed” father, Dane Stephen Richman, skipped a custody exchange in Utah on Saturday, May 23, per the New York Post.

Saratoga Springs Amber Alert: Where are Will and Wesley Richman? Missing Utah kids' dad, Dane Stephen Richman, named as suspect(Utah Department of Public Safety, Kate Walters/Facebook)

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Dane, 46, is accused of abducting his sons, almost 2-year-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman, sometime over the last week, the boys’ aunt said on Facebook. The children have not been seen since Richman picked them up at their mother’s house in Shelton, Washington on May 16.

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“My sisters children have been abducted, please if anyone is in the Utah, Ohio, Washington area or surrounding states and sees these boys or the man we suspect took them, please call 911 or Saratoga Police Department. Please, we need your help and prayers for these boys,” Kate Walters wrote on Facebook.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “They are almost 2 and almost 1 years old. Their names are Will and Wesley. The man that has them is Dane Richman. He drives a black Toyota sedan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “They are almost 2 and almost 1 years old. Their names are Will and Wesley. The man that has them is Dane Richman. He drives a black Toyota sedan.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kate further wrote, “Dane’s license plate is A561HL and believe he is in the Black 2025 Toyota Camry. We know he is not in the white Toyota Tundra.”

Amber Alert issued

Dane and his ex-partner were in the midst of a custody dispute when he disappeared. He was expected to turn the boys back over to their mother at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday. However, he never showed up, according to an AMBER alert issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The Utah Department of Public Safety wrote in an X post, “#Utah #AMBERAlert has been issued/modified: Central Utah 911: Child's Life In Danger! A561HL (UT) black Toyota Camry. Suspect is Dane Stephen Richman who is 46 6'2" 195 lbs brown hair green eyes. Victim #1 is Wesley Dane Richman.”

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The alert said that Dane was “seriously depressed,” facing financial ruin, and “abandoned his home after selling off his belongings.” It indicated that the children may “face imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

Dane missed a custody deposition with his lawyer on Friday. He is believed to be traveling in a Black 2025 Toyota Camry with the license plate A561HL. Police said his car may have a temporary tag.

Meanwhile, an additional electronic AMBER alert was issued to mobile devices in Utah on Sunday morning.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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