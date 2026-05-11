Savannah Guthrie remembers missing mom Nancy in emotional Mother’s Day tribute, ‘We will never stop looking for you’

Savannah Guthrie has shared an emotional Mother’s Day tribute to her mom Nancy Guthrie as the 84-year-old remains missing. The ‘Today’ show host posted a reel featuring touching moments with Nancy, as well as family members including her grandchildren and Savannah’s siblings.

Savannah Guthrie remembers missing mom Nancy in emotional Mother’s Day tribute(savannahguthrie/Instagram)

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Savannah captioned the post, “mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

“We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home,” she added.

Savannah Guthrie has frequently addresses her mom’s disappearance

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{{^usCountry}} Savannah has shared frequent messages on Instagram after her mother’s disappearance. She also opened up about her struggle with her faith while delivering an emotional Easter video message at a New York church service on March 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah has shared frequent messages on Instagram after her mother’s disappearance. She also opened up about her struggle with her faith while delivering an emotional Easter video message at a New York church service on March 5. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Recently, though, in my own season of trial, I have wondered, I have questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel," she said. “This grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Recently, though, in my own season of trial, I have wondered, I have questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel," she said. “This grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld.” {{/usCountry}}

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“In those darkest moments," she added, "I have thought bitterly, and perhaps irreverently, that I have stumbled upon a feeling that Jesus did not know."

Months after Nancy’s disappearance, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, Savannah previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

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“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy,” Savannah said. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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