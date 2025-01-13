Schools resume in LA: Most LAUSD and other campuses reopen amid wildfire crisis

Most Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will reopen their doors on Monday, despite devastating wildfire across the region. The decision comes after a district-wide shutdown last week due to severe weather conditions and widespread power outages caused by the blazes that engulfed California forcing mass evacuation. California wildfire live updates: Firefighters work toward containment in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Firefighters are making some progress on controlling the deadly blazes that have scorched Los Angeles, as the toll of destruction rises with entire neighbourhoods reduced to ash.(Bloomberg)

While some schools in heavily impacted areas will remain closed, officials have deemed it safe for the majority of students and staff to return to in-person learning.

Schools reopening in LA

"Conditions have improved for a majority of areas across the Los Angeles region and the District is confident it is safe for students and employees to return to campuses," a statement from the Los Angeles Unified School District read according to CBS.

The district stayed open on Wednesday, following the outbreak of the deadly fires, but decided to close for the rest of the week. Eight schools in the most affected areas will remain closed, while two others, Roscomare Road Elementary and Community Magnet Charter are being closely monitored. Pasadena Unified School District announced it will be closed until January 17.

LAUSD shared that it will provide an update at 10 p.m. PT and will continue to monitor conditions overnight. Any changes will be communicated to families and staff by 5:30 a.m. PT the next day. For schools that remain open, outdoor activities will be limited under an inclement weather schedule. Masks will be provided to both the employees and students to combat poor air quality.

Closed schools

Canyon Charter Elementary School

Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary School

Palisades Charter Elementary School

Marquez Charter Elementary School

Topanga Charter Elementary School

Lanai Road Elementary School

Paul Revere Middle School

In a separate update, Beverly Hills Unified School District confirmed that all campuses will reopen on Monday, January 13. Classes, extracurricular activities, and regular school operations will resume as usual. The fires have caused at least 16 deaths, forced over 100,000 people to evacuate, and placed 87,000 more on standby. Nearly 40,000 acres have burned, according to CalFire.