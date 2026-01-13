Scott Adams controversies: 'Dilbert' creator's old racist comments resurface after death

Scott Adams, the creator of the iconic Dilbert comic strip, has passed away at the age of 68, his family confirmed. He announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025, confirming that he only has a few months to live. Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Adams is in hospice care and within hours, the news of his death came. Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, talks about his work at his studio in Dublin, California. (AP)

Adams was a controversial character, to say the least. Quite openly a fan of President Donald Trump, Adams was flagged for racist comments he made on a livestream in February 2023. As a result of the rant, many major newspapers, such as The Washington Post, USA Today, and others, dropped Dilbert from their publications.

Shelly Miles, who is Adams' former wife, announced his death on a YouTube livestream on Tuesday. She read out a statement that Adams left to be published after his death. "I had an amazing life, the statement read. "I gave it everything I had. If you got any benefits from my life, I ask you pay it forward as best you can."

After his death, the controversies surrounding the 68-year-old cartoonist resurfaced. What exactly did he say? Let's find out.

Scott Adams' Racist Remarks Revisited Scott Adams made the remarks on a YouTube livestream in February 2023 on his show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams. The remarks came as Adams was citing a Rasmussen Reports survey where surveyors were asked whether "It's okay to be white." Adams picked on the Black respondents, of whom 26% disagreed with the remarks.

He then referred to Black Americans as a "major hate group" and proclaimed that he will not "help Black Americans" anymore and asked White people to "get the hell away from Black people."

Also read: Scott Adams net worth: All on his family, wealth and meeting with Trump

He also predicted the backlash that his comments would get, saying: "By Monday, I should be mostly canceled. So, most of my income will be gone by next week. My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can't come back from this."

He later went on to defend the comments, despite the backlash, suggesting it was hyperbole.