Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scottie Scheffler's adorable video celebrating $3.42 million PGA payout with wife and son wins hearts

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 19, 2025 05:03 AM IST

Scottie Scheffler celebrated his third major title, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, with his son Bennett and wife Meredith

Scottie Scheffler celebrated his third major title, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, with his son Bennett and wife Meredith on Sunday. Videos of the world number one's family celebration won his fans' hearts. This comes after Scheffler beat Spain's Jon Rahm down the back nine in the final round to win by five strokes. He takes home a whopping $3.42 million payout.

Scottie Scheffler, left, is greeted by his wife Meredith, center, and their son Bennett after winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson(AP)
Scottie Scheffler, left, is greeted by his wife Meredith, center, and their son Bennett after winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson(AP)

Scheffler had his wife at his side, and his son was in his arms as they headed back to the clubhouse to sign his card. The 2022 and 2024 Masters champion became the 10th consecutive American to win the event, firing a level-par 71 at Quail Hollow to finish on 11-under 273 and defeat countrymen Harris English, Davis Riley and Bryson DeChambeau, tied for second on six under.

Rahm stumbled to a 73 to finish on 280 and share eighth after a bogey at 16 and double bogeys at 17 and 18. Scheffler also matched Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros as the only players in the past century to win their first three majors by at least three shots.

However, his celebrations stole the show.

“The way Scottie has incorporated his son in his championship celebrations makes him a great role model,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He also attached a video of Scheffler holding his son.

“Scottie takes his son Bennett into the scoring area, sets him on the ground, gives him his scorecard holder to play with and signs for his 3rd major championship,” another one added.

"I did a good job staying patient on the front nine. I didn't have my best stuff," Scheffler said. "I stepped up on the back nine and got it done." He had suffered a right-hand injury last December, and won his first title of the year two weeks ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

"I just kept hitting it left," Scheffler said. “It was a battle out there.”

(With inputs from AFP)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Scottie Scheffler's adorable video celebrating $3.42 million PGA payout with wife and son wins hearts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On