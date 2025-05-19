Scottie Scheffler's adorable video celebrating $3.42 million PGA payout with wife and son wins hearts

Scottie Scheffler celebrated his third major title, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, with his son Bennett and wife Meredith on Sunday. Videos of the world number one's family celebration won his fans' hearts. This comes after Scheffler beat Spain's Jon Rahm down the back nine in the final round to win by five strokes. He takes home a whopping $3.42 million payout. Scottie Scheffler, left, is greeted by his wife Meredith, center, and their son Bennett after winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson(AP)

Scheffler had his wife at his side, and his son was in his arms as they headed back to the clubhouse to sign his card. The 2022 and 2024 Masters champion became the 10th consecutive American to win the event, firing a level-par 71 at Quail Hollow to finish on 11-under 273 and defeat countrymen Harris English, Davis Riley and Bryson DeChambeau, tied for second on six under.

Rahm stumbled to a 73 to finish on 280 and share eighth after a bogey at 16 and double bogeys at 17 and 18. Scheffler also matched Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros as the only players in the past century to win their first three majors by at least three shots.

However, his celebrations stole the show.

“The way Scottie has incorporated his son in his championship celebrations makes him a great role model,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He also attached a video of Scheffler holding his son.

“Scottie takes his son Bennett into the scoring area, sets him on the ground, gives him his scorecard holder to play with and signs for his 3rd major championship,” another one added.

"I did a good job staying patient on the front nine. I didn't have my best stuff," Scheffler said. "I stepped up on the back nine and got it done." He had suffered a right-hand injury last December, and won his first title of the year two weeks ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

"I just kept hitting it left," Scheffler said. “It was a battle out there.”

(With inputs from AFP)