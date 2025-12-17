Search
Seattle power outage map: Thousands of City Light customers without power; check affected areas

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 05:14 am IST

Over 16,000 City Light customers lost power in Seattle due to equipment failure: restoration time unknown as SDOT issues traffic signal safety guidance.

Thousands of City Light & Power (CLP) customers were without power in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Seattle City Light confirmed in a post on X that they are responding to power outages affecting over 16,000 customers. They said the outage was caused by an equipment failure, and the estimated time for restoration of power is undetermined.

As a result of the outage, the Seattle Department of Transportation shared important instructions around traffic signal lights along with a map of the affected areas.

Seattle Power Outage Map: Which Areas Are Affected

City Light Seattle provides power in King County, located in the northeastern part of Seattle. According to the poweroutage.us, as of this writing, more than 4,000 people are reporting an outage with City Light - all of it in King County.

Additionally, PSE energy outages are being reported in Pierce County, Washington. More than 2,000 customers of PSE power are reporting an outage in Pierce County.

Here's a map of the outages in King County, Seattle:

A map of the City Light outage in Seattle.(poweroutage.us)
A map of the City Light outage in Seattle.(poweroutage.us)

King County is in west-central Washington, along the Puget Sound, and includes Seattle and many of its surrounding suburbs

