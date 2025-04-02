Selected in the H-1B visa lottery? Here are your next steps before June 30, 2025

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has concluded the H-1B selection process for the 2026 fiscal year and notified all chosen beneficiaries. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reported on March 31, 2025, that it had received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries to reach FY 2026 H-1B numerical allocations, including the advanced degree exemption. As the FY 2026 H-1B lottery results are now being made public in stages, thousands of applicants are accessing their USCIS accounts to check their registration status.(Shutterstock)

Thousands of candidates are checking their registration status by going into their USCIS accounts as the FY 2026 H-1B lottery results are now being released in phases. Staying on track requires understanding what each status implies and what to do, regardless of whether you have been chosen or are still waiting.

Selected beneficiaries must now begin the H-1B petition filing procedure. A petition is a letter addressed to a foreign government. An individual who submits an immigration petition or application is known as the petitioner.

Filling up and submitting "Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker" is the first step in the procedure. The updated version of Form I-129, which will take the place of the 04/01/24 edition, was released by USCIS on January 17, 2025 (edition date: 01/17/25).USCIS will no longer accept Form I-129 petitions submitted using the 04/01/24 iteration of the form as of January 17, 2025.

After selection, petition filing

H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2026, including those that qualify for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed by beneficiaries whose registrations are chosen. H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2026 will only be accepted from petitioners who have registrations for specific beneficiaries. The H-1B cap-subject petition must be filed by June 30, 2025, which is at least ninety days in advance.

No more than six months before to the beneficiary's desired start date of employment, you may submit an H-1B petition. As of April 1, petitioners whose registrations have been chosen may submit their H-1B cap petitions and related Forms I-907 online to USCIS.

Depending on the kind of H-1B petition you are filing, different fees apply. You must consult the H and L Filing Fees and the Fee Schedule for Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker. For the FY2026 H-1B cap, the registration price has gone up to $215 per person.

When to submit a Cap-Subject petition for H-1B status

Petitioners may choose to submit their Form I-129 H-1B petition and any related Form I-907 on paper. Nevertheless, users will not be able to connect their online accounts to Forms I-129 and I-907 that are filed on paper. You must submit the petition to the appropriate address if it is on paper. The Texas Service Centre (TSC) or a USCIS lockbox facility is where every Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, is lodged.

How to make sure your H-1B Cap-Subject petition is filed correctly?

Fill out the H Classification Supplement and the H-1B Data Collection and Filing Fee Exemption Supplement, among other required portions of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker. Verify that the forms you are using are the most recent versions.

Your petition will be refused or denied if you do not specify a start date of October 1st or later (of the relevant fiscal year, and 6 months or less from the petition's receipt date).

A copy of the H-1B Registration Selection Notice for the registration that your organisation filed on the beneficiary's behalf must be included with the petition.

On the H Classification Supplement, make sure you have also input the relevant "Beneficiary Confirmation Number."

To prove the beneficiary's identity, you must provide proof of their passport or other travel document used upon registration.

Make sure the information on the petition corresponds with any information submitted during the internet registration procedure. If any information is inconsistent, you should include an explanation for the change or discrepancy in your petition and any supporting documents. USCIS may reject or refuse the petition if the information on the registration and the petition do not match.

Payment for required fees can be made using a credit card, money order, or cheque. Include signed checks or money orders for the appropriate fee amount if you are paying the applicable fees by check or money order. Be remember to send in separate cheques for each filing-related charge. You can pay using a bank account ACH transfer or a credit card if you are filing online.

Make sure the petitioner's name on the G-28, Notice of Entry of Appearance as Attorney or Accredited Representative, matches the petitioner's name on the Form I-129 petition.

You must provide proof that a Labour Condition Application (LCA) has been approved by the US Department of Labour when submitting your H-1B petition to USCIS. Make sure the LCA accurately reflects the stance taken in your petition.

Organizing your H-1B package

When submitting papers, the following order is preferred:

*Form G-28 (if an accredited representative or attorney is present)

*A copy of the beneficiary listed in the petition's registration selection notice

*Petition for a nonimmigrant worker, Form I-129, Addenda/Attachments

*Trade Agreement Supplement to Form I-129 (for H-1B1 Chile-Singapore petitions) and/or H Classification Supplement to Form I-129

*Supplement to the H-1B and H-1B1 data collection and filing fee exemption

*All supporting documentation to verify eligibility. For supporting documentation, provide a table of contents and arrange the items according to the table's listing.

*Form I-94, Arrival-Departure Record, if the recipient is in the US

*If the beneficiary is a current or former F-1 student or F-2 dependant, they must submit SEVIS Form I-20.

*If the beneficiary is a current or former employee, SEVIS Form DS-2019 J-1 or J-2

*Form I-566 If the recipient is a current A or G nonimmigrant, the employer, attorney, or representative letter(s) on Form ETA 9035 must be submitted.

*Additional supporting documentation