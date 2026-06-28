SFO fire: What's on fire near San Francisco International Airport? Videos surface

A fire broke out near San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Saturday, with visible smoke and flames reported by locals.

Multiple people near SFO are posting photos and videos of a significant plume of smoke and flames. (X | @shuchig)

According to social media reports, the blaze appears to be at a construction site close to the airport. Multiple people near SFO are posting photos and videos of a significant plume of smoke and flames.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Miami weather today: What is the temperature right now? Will it rain?

"Big fire in SFO at construction site"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Photos and videos shared on social media showed flames engulfing what witnesses described as a construction site near the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Photos and videos shared on social media showed flames engulfing what witnesses described as a construction site near the airport. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The widely shared photo, posted by user @NerdBoogie, described the incident as a "big fire in SFO at construction site" and tagged the San Francisco Fire Department's public information office. The picture showed heavy smoke rising near the airport facilities.

However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact structure involved or the extent of the damage.

Another user on X, Shuchi Grover, shared a video of plumes of smoke emerging from the airport area. Grover wrote, “View from gate G5 at #SFO as I type! No idea what’s burning! 😳”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No reported disruptions

There has been no immediate indication that airport terminals or runways were directly affected. San Francisco International Airport had not announced major operational disruptions at the time of publication.

(This is a developing story)