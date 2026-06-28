Miami weather today: What is the temperature right now? Will it rain?
Miami is experiencing intense heat and humidity on Saturday, with the heat index climbing above 100°F ahead of the Colombia vs Portugal kick off.
Miami is sweltering under summer heat on Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 80s Fahrenheit and the "feels like" temperature soaring to around 106°F (41°C) because of high humidity.
Forecasters say isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the afternoon and evening, although widespread rain is not expected. The weather has drawn attention as fans have gathered at the Hard Rock Stadium for the Colombia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup match.
Journalist Mark Ogden reported from Miami that the heat index reached 106°F (41°C) around 8 pm local time. On X, Ogden wrote, “It’s 8pm here in Miami and the ‘feels like’ temperature is 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 C), so the players probably needed the hydration break on this occasion.”
Read more: Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to break the deadlock; COL keep POR caged
Will it rain in Miami today?
Forecasters say there is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, a common feature of South Florida's summer weather pattern. However, rain is expected to remain scattered rather than widespread.
AccuWeather predicts periods of sunshine mixed with clouds throughout the day. Humidity will remain high, making outdoor conditions feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature. The weather service had predicted that brief thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon or evening before moving away quickly.
According to weather forecasts cited by The Athletic, temperatures at the scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff were around 87°F (31°C). The mercury fell to 83°F (28°C) by the end of the match after sunset at 8:18 pm. East winds are expected at 5 to 10 mph.
Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and the social media storm that has become their biggest World Cup enemy
Heat remains the biggest concern for residents and football fans
The extreme humidity has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding Miami's hosting of international football matches.
Despite the possibility of a passing shower, weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for the Colombia-Portugal match. The biggest challenge will likely be the oppressive humidity rather than heavy rainfall.
“Miami as a host city in a stadium without AC is fucking ridiculous bro. All these players are gassed as f*ck, this game is actually gonna take them out,” a user wrote on X.
Tournament organisers have incorporated hydration breaks during games to help players cope with the challenging conditions.
Nathan Tucker wrote on X, “Probably the most needed hydration break of the World Cup so far in Miami. 86 with 70% humidity. Playing soccer in soup.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More