Miami weather today: What is the temperature right now? Will it rain?

Miami is sweltering under summer heat on Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 80s Fahrenheit and the "feels like" temperature soaring to around 106°F (41°C) because of high humidity. Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Colombia v Portugal - Fans gather in Hollywood - Hollywood, Florida, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Colombia fans wave flags as they watch the match at Tardes Calenas Bar Restaurant in Hollywood, Florida IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jeff Romance (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Forecasters say isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the afternoon and evening, although widespread rain is not expected. The weather has drawn attention as fans have gathered at the Hard Rock Stadium for the Colombia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup match.

Journalist Mark Ogden reported from Miami that the heat index reached 106°F (41°C) around 8 pm local time. On X, Ogden wrote, “It’s 8pm here in Miami and the ‘feels like’ temperature is 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 C), so the players probably needed the hydration break on this occasion.”

Read more: Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to break the deadlock; COL keep POR caged

Will it rain in Miami today? Forecasters say there is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, a common feature of South Florida's summer weather pattern. However, rain is expected to remain scattered rather than widespread.

AccuWeather predicts periods of sunshine mixed with clouds throughout the day. Humidity will remain high, making outdoor conditions feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature. The weather service had predicted that brief thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon or evening before moving away quickly.

According to weather forecasts cited by The Athletic, temperatures at the scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff were around 87°F (31°C). The mercury fell to 83°F (28°C) by the end of the match after sunset at 8:18 pm. East winds are expected at 5 to 10 mph.

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and the social media storm that has become their biggest World Cup enemy

Heat remains the biggest concern for residents and football fans The extreme humidity has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding Miami's hosting of international football matches.

Despite the possibility of a passing shower, weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for the Colombia-Portugal match. The biggest challenge will likely be the oppressive humidity rather than heavy rainfall.

“Miami as a host city in a stadium without AC is fucking ridiculous bro. All these players are gassed as f*ck, this game is actually gonna take them out,” a user wrote on X.

Tournament organisers have incorporated hydration breaks during games to help players cope with the challenging conditions.

Nathan Tucker wrote on X, “Probably the most needed hydration break of the World Cup so far in Miami. 86 with 70% humidity. Playing soccer in soup.”