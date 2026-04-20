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Shamar Elkins chilling ‘demons’ conversation with mom, stepdad before Louisiana shooting;‘Wanted to take his own life’

Shamar Elkins, a troubled Army veteran, killed his seven children and a cousin in a shooting spree in Shreveport.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 12:44 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Shamar Elkins, the disturbed Army veteran who tragically took the lives of his seven children and their cousin, admitted to being overwhelmed by "dark thoughts". He informed his stepfather that certain individuals "do not return from their demons" just weeks prior to the horrific killing, the New York Times reported.

Shamar Elkins, a 31-year-old Army veteran, fatally shot his seven children and their cousin in a violent rampage.(Shamar Elkins on Facebook and AP)

Elkins, aged 31, killed eight children — including five girls and three boys aged between 3 and 11 — and inflicted serious injuries on two women, believed to be his wife and girlfriend, during a shooting spree in Shreveport following a dispute with his spouse at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday.

On Easter Sunday, Elkins reached out to his mother, Mahelia Elkins, and his stepfather, Marcus Jackson, and ominously expressed that he was overwhelmed by "dark thoughts," wished to take his own life, and mentioned that his wife, Shaneiqua Pugh (Elkins), was seeking a divorce, as per the New York Times.

“I told him, ‘You can beat stuff, man. I don’t care what you’re going through, you can beat it,’” Elkins stepfather told the publication. “Then I remember him telling me: ‘Some people don’t come back from their demons.’”

The father, who was identified as the shooter, was employed at UPS and had served in the Louisiana Army National Guard from August 2013 to August 2020, holding the positions of signal support system specialist and fire support specialist, as stated by the Times.

A coworker from UPS described Elkins as a committed father, but noted that he frequently appeared stressed and would pull out his hair, resulting in a noticeable bald spot, according to the publication.

The majority of the victims were shot in the head while they were asleep, Shreveport Police Department spokesman Christopher Bordelon told NBC News.

According to police, one child was fatally shot on the roof while attempting to flee.

Elkins, who was subsequently killed by police during an attempted carjacking, also shot and injured two women — the mothers of his children and his reported girlfriend— amid his violent rampage.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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