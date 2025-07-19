Shannon Sharpe lawsuit settlement: What does ‘dismissed with prejudice’ mean in sexual assault case?

The $50 million civil lawsuit against former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, filed in April 2025 in Clark County, Nevada, alleging sexual assault and battery, was dismissed with prejudice, attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Friday. Former NFL football player and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe poses at a special screening(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A woman, ‘Jane Doe’, sued Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN First Take host, claiming he raped her twice in October 2024 and once in January 2025 during a two-year ‘rocky consensual relationship’ that began in 2023. She alleged non-consensual recording of sexual encounters and threats, seeking $50 million. Sharpe denied the claims, calling the lawsuit a ‘shakedown’.

Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny J Davis, revealed that a $10 million settlement offer was rejected before the lawsuit.

The plaintiff's attorney, Buzbee, revealed that the lawsuit has been settled.

“On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice,” the lawyer revealed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

What Does ‘Dismissed with Prejudice’ Mean?

In legal terms, “dismissed with prejudice” means the lawsuit is permanently closed, and the plaintiff cannot refile the same claims in the same court. It often indicates a final resolution, such as a settlement or court ruling, barring future litigation on the same issue.

The dismissal with prejudice in Sharpe's case suggests a settlement was reached, preventing the plaintiff from re-suing Sharpe for these allegations in Nevada. While settlement details are confidential, Buzbee’s statement implies both sides agreed to end the dispute.

Sharpe, 56, who stepped away from ESPN and postponed his Nightcap NSFW Tour amid the lawsuit, may resume his media career, including Club Shay Shay, with a potential $100 million podcast deal.