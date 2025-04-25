Menu Explore
Shannon Sharpe claims the alleged ‘relationship was 100% consensual’ as he steps down from ESPN

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 25, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Shannon Sharpe is stepping back from ESPN after a lawsuit alleges an abusive relationship. He asserts the relationship was consensual.

Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL great turned TV personality, is taking a “step aside temporarily” from his role at ESPN after being reportedly suspended. The decision comes in the wake of a $50 million lawsuit filed against him last week in Clark County, Nevada.

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe is taking a temporary break from ESPN amid a $50 million lawsuit from a woman claiming their relationship turned abusive. (Photo by Sean Gardner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe is taking a temporary break from ESPN amid a $50 million lawsuit from a woman claiming their relationship turned abusive. (Photo by Sean Gardner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The lawsuit, brought forward by a woman identified only as Jane Doe, could spell the end of Sharpe’s regular appearances on First Take—at least for now. According to the filing, Jane Doe claims she had a two-year relationship with the ex-NFL star that started consensually but eventually became abusive.

However, Sharpe took to X (formerly Twitter) to brush off the allegations, stating, “The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.”

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
